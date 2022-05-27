JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives $25.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.80.

JELD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $403,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,976.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $1,127,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,985,024 shares of company stock valued at $43,424,449 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JELD traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,310. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 2.16. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

