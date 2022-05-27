John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 230.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
HEQ traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $13.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,569. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average is $12.96. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $14.30.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.
About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (Get Rating)
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
