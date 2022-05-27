John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 230.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

HEQ traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $13.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,569. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average is $12.96. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

