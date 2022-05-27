Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,091,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,540 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $357,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.41. 140,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,863,764. The company has a market capitalization of $472.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.92%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.86.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.