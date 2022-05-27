JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $747.17

Shares of JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 747.17 ($9.40) and traded as low as GBX 693 ($8.72). JPMorgan American Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 702 ($8.83), with a volume of 232,335 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 746.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 738.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.58%. JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.04%.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

