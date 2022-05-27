JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRNCY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capricorn Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Capricorn Energy in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($3.08) to GBX 285 ($3.59) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.15) to GBX 235 ($2.96) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capricorn Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Shares of CRNCY stock opened at $4.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30. Capricorn Energy has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

