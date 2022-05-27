JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Price Target to 27.00

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 26.00 to 27.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on Aker Solutions ASA from 33.00 to 36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Aker Solutions ASA alerts:

Shares of Aker Solutions ASA stock opened at $3.28 on Monday. Aker Solutions ASA has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98.

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deepwater risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Solutions ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Solutions ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.