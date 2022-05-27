JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target to $35.00

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of XPeng from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $55.60 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of XPeng from $92.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.26.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 5.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.87. XPeng has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $56.45.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.83% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts predict that XPeng will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in XPeng in the third quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the first quarter worth about $61,000. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

