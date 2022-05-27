JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Man Group (LON:EMG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 300 ($3.78) price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EMG. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.21) price target on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 285.33 ($3.59).

Shares of Man Group stock opened at GBX 258.59 ($3.25) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 235.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 219.58. Man Group has a 12 month low of GBX 175.65 ($2.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 258.70 ($3.26).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.42%.

In other Man Group news, insider Anne Wade acquired 15,000 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.30) per share, for a total transaction of £27,450 ($34,541.34).

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

