JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Stock Position Boosted by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up 3.3% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $8,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 558,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after acquiring an additional 13,219 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 45,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 59,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMST stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,787. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.78. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.41 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

