Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Price Target Cut to CHF 65

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 68 to CHF 65 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 71 to CHF 63 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 74 to CHF 63 in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 75 to CHF 67 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.25.
Shares of OTCMKTS JBAXY opened at $10.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $14.73.
About Julius Bär Gruppe (Get Rating)
Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.
