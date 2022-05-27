Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KAMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

NYSE:KAMN opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Kaman has a one year low of $32.31 and a one year high of $57.36. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $158.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.00 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kaman will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Kaman by 318.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 85,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 483.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 463.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 3rd quarter worth $1,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

