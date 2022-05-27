Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on KAMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.
NYSE:KAMN opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Kaman has a one year low of $32.31 and a one year high of $57.36. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.23.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Kaman by 318.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 85,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 483.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 463.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 3rd quarter worth $1,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.
Kaman Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kaman (KAMN)
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.