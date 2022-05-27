Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Sold by DAFNA Capital Management LLC

DAFNA Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. Karuna Therapeutics comprises about 2.4% of DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $9,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRTX. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $518,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,631,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 222.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 49,615 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.81, for a total value of $457,835.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,325.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,996 shares of company stock worth $2,806,208 in the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $202.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

KRTX stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,626. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.26 and a fifty-two week high of $161.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.54.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.15. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.58 EPS for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

