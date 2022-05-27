Kaya (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Trading Up 29.6%

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 29.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 9,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14.

Get Kaya alerts:

Kaya Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KAYS)

Kaya Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated legal marijuana enterprise, produces, distributes, and/or sells a range of cannabis products in the United States. The company offers flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. It also operates two retail outlets under the Kaya Shack brand name, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name, and strains of cannabis under the Kaya Farms name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.