Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,046 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $113.09 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $106.52 and a 1-year high of $140.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 130.49%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.42.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

