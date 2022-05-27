Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,024 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $35.20 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average of $35.44.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

