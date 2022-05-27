Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $869,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $299.33 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $280.21 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $329.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

