Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 404 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after buying an additional 3,441,825 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,619,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,873,632,000 after purchasing an additional 164,733 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,042 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,563,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,887,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,346,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,796 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.19.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $96.64 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $97.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.25. The stock has a market cap of $407.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

