Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 69,547 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,494 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 69,547 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Five9 by 41,717.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,616 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,622,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,077,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Five9 by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 757,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,058,000 after acquiring an additional 417,842 shares during the period. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,649,000. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $124,802.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $476,841.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,204 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,935 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $98.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -90.55 and a beta of 0.50. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.52 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.69 and a 200 day moving average of $120.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.90.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

