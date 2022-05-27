Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 225.7% from the April 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ:KZIA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.08. 360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,860. Kazia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $12.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kazia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 22.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 53,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It is also developing EVT801, an investigational new drug for various forms of cancer.

