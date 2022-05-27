KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Down 4.9%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.16 and last traded at $11.16. 49,719 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 16,088,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.35.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average is $17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -146.63, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of -1.55.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. KE had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in KE in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in KE by 261.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in KE in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in KE by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

