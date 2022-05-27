Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.69 and last traded at $5.61. Approximately 1,870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 7,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KELTF. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.23.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

