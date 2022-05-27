Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

KEWL traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.25. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763. Keweenaw Land Association has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $112.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.40.

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral assets. As of December 31, 2021, it had 428,789 acres of subsurface mineral rights located in the western Upper Peninsula of Michigan and northern Wisconsin. The company also leases commercial properties and mineral assets, as well as offers gravel, hunting, and recreational leasing services.

