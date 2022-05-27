Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
KEWL traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.25. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763. Keweenaw Land Association has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $112.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.40.
About Keweenaw Land Association (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Keweenaw Land Association (KEWL)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Receive News & Ratings for Keweenaw Land Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keweenaw Land Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.