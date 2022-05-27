KeyCorp Cuts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $207.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at KeyCorp from $229.00 to $207.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WDAY. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.77.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $168.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Workday has a twelve month low of $157.49 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,681.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total value of $50,007,387.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,395 shares in the company, valued at $24,900,295.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total value of $594,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855 in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after acquiring an additional 139,939 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Workday by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,588,451,000 after acquiring an additional 840,799 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Workday by 12.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $977,574,000 after acquiring an additional 448,283 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Workday by 6.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,810,000 after acquiring an additional 201,605 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Workday by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,970,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $711,288,000 after acquiring an additional 172,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

About Workday (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.