Kier Group (LON:KIE) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Kier Group (LON:KIE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 200 ($2.52) target price on the stock.

Shares of KIE opened at GBX 79.10 ($1.00) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £352.97 million and a PE ratio of 79.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 80.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 95.11. Kier Group has a 12-month low of GBX 73.50 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 137.40 ($1.73).

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the U.K.

