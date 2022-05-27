KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) Market Cap Tops $97,137.35

KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 27th. Over the last seven days, KIMCHI.finance has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. KIMCHI.finance has a market capitalization of $97,137.35 and $5,817.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KIMCHI.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KIMCHI.finance alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,714.42 or 1.00020615 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002004 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001742 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Coin Profile

KIMCHI.finance is a coin. KIMCHI.finance’s official website is kimchi.finance . KIMCHI.finance’s official Twitter account is @kimchi_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

Buying and Selling KIMCHI.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KIMCHI.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KIMCHI.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KIMCHI.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KIMCHI.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.