Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 653,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,064 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 628.9% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average is $17.58. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.19.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.67%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,017. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

