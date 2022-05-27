Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Price Target Cut to €70.00

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from €80.00 ($85.11) to €70.00 ($74.47) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kingspan Group from €93.00 ($98.94) to €95.00 ($101.06) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. HSBC upgraded Kingspan Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kingspan Group from €102.00 ($108.51) to €103.00 ($109.57) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Kingspan Group from €119.00 ($126.60) to €115.00 ($122.34) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Kingspan Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kingspan Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS KGSPY opened at $80.80 on Monday. Kingspan Group has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $126.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.87.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

