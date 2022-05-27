Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Receives C$9.69 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.69.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$7.65 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cormark boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of TSE:K traded down C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$5.79. 3,655,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,904,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 3.31. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.09 and a 12-month high of C$9.91. The firm has a market cap of C$7.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.08.

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Rating ) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$972.85 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.5899999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.42%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

