Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Trading Down 4%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.21 and last traded at $41.48. 144,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,339,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.19.

Several research firms recently commented on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $85.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. OTR Global cut shares of Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.87.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

