Kommunitas Trading 0.3% Higher This Week (KOM)

Kommunitas (KOM) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 27th. Kommunitas has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kommunitas has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Kommunitas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 98.4% against the dollar and now trades at $783.49 or 0.02717457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.20 or 0.00510561 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00032213 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008881 BTC.

Kommunitas Profile

Kommunitas’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,153,287,227 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1

Buying and Selling Kommunitas

