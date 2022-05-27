KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Bought by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 365.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 980,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769,923 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.48% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $35,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC boosted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Citigroup raised KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,324,281. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $73.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average is $34.58.

