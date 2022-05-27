Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) PT Lowered to $78.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $114.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $56.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.04 and a 200-day moving average of $62.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 0.99. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $38.86 and a 1-year high of $102.99.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 271.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 31,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,541,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

