Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the April 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS KTWIY remained flat at $75.75 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 71.89. Kurita Water Industries has a 52 week low of 65.62 and a 52 week high of 106.71.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Kurita Water Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 4,800.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. provides various water treatment solutions in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The Water Treatment Chemicals segment offers boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, and packaged contract services.

