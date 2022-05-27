Landbox (LAND) Hits Market Capitalization of $84,688.96

Landbox (LAND) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Landbox has a total market cap of $84,688.96 and $1,032.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded 89.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,095.01 or 0.07282174 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.62 or 0.00513108 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00033079 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008866 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

