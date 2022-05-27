Lavras Gold (CVE:LGC) Shares Up 22.2%

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 22.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 325,002 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 754,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Lavras Gold Company Profile (CVE:LGC)

Lavras Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of the Lavras do Sul gold project located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The Lavras do Sul gold project is an advanced exploration stage property that covers approximately 190 square kilometers and comprises approximately 23 prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lavras Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavras Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.