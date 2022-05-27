Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives $170.53 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $197.00 to $157.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $163.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of LEA traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.38. 12,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,407. Lear has a one year low of $122.67 and a one year high of $204.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.38 and a 200 day moving average of $158.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lear will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.85%.

In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.57, for a total transaction of $198,371.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $525,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Lear by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.