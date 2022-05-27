Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Short Interest Down 92.8% in May

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 92.8% from the April 30th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEJU stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 19,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12. Leju has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $22.90.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

