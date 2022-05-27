Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Short Interest Down 92.8% in May

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 92.8% from the April 30th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.
Leju Company Profile (Get Rating)
Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.
