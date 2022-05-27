Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.60

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 4903 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Leonardo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Leonardo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Leonardo ( OTCMKTS:FINMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter.

About Leonardo

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

