Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) Director Sean Allan Tetzlaff Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Rating) Director Sean Allan Tetzlaff acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$25,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,000 shares in the company, valued at C$92,610.

Shares of TSE:LGD opened at C$0.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$195.81 million and a PE ratio of -4.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Liberty Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.49 and a 12 month high of C$1.82.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LGD. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Liberty Gold in a report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares set a C$1.80 price objective on shares of Liberty Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 749 owned unpatented claims, 99 leased unpatented claims, 633 acres of leased patented claims, 160 acres of leased private land, and 926 acres of leased State covering an area of 7,194 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 622 unpatented lode claims covering 4,845 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

