Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

LQDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.60.

Get Liquidia alerts:

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $4.03 on Thursday. Liquidia has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59.

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Liquidia will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roger Jeffs purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $98,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,480.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caligan Partners Lp acquired 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $8,999,995.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,093,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,474,927.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,046,433 shares of company stock valued at $10,320,391 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. 27.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquidia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.