Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Short Interest Down 65.7% in May

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a decrease of 65.7% from the April 30th total of 167,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:LTMCF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 56,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,425. Lithium Chile has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66.

Get Lithium Chile alerts:

About Lithium Chile (Get Rating)

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition and development of mining properties in Chile. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in a lithium property portfolio consisting of 71,900 hectares of exploration claims; and a copper-gold property portfolio comprising approximately 22,429 hectares of exploration claims.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.