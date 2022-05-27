LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. William Blair lowered shares of LivePerson from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LivePerson from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.77.

LPSN opened at $15.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average is $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $68.82.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $130.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.51 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $76,369.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $30,014.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,441.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,109 shares of company stock valued at $600,584 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at $8,264,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 104,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at $11,342,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 561,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,705,000 after purchasing an additional 348,824 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

