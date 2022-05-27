LMR Partners LLP Acquires New Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 198,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,113,000. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.70% of CMC Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCMP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 27.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,653,000 after buying an additional 403,767 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 15.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 737,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,879,000 after purchasing an additional 97,992 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 622,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 386,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCMP traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,455. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.15. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.19 and a 52-week high of $197.00.

CMC Materials ( NASDAQ:CCMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $324.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCMP shares. Mizuho downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. CL King cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.13.

In other news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $1,334,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,245.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

