LMR Partners LLP Has $19.44 Million Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 91.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,086 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Entegris were worth $19,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 719,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,708,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $2,012,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 564.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 529,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,352,000 after acquiring an additional 449,662 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $532,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENTG stock traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.45. 15,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,712. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.82 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.41. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $1,616,100.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 24,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.32, for a total transaction of $3,335,365.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,561 shares of company stock worth $5,370,016 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENTG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

