LMR Partners LLP Makes New $18.41 Million Investment in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 176,480 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,405,000. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.15% of Zendesk as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. William Allan LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Wolfe Research lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.30.

In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,173,760.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 92,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $866,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,278.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,003 shares of company stock valued at $4,263,936. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ZEN traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.18. The company had a trading volume of 41,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,635. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.94. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 0.94. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.48 and a 1 year high of $153.43.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 36.18% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

