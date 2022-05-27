LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 49,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,798,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $255.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of BioNTech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $339.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.75.

Shares of BNTX traded up $7.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.74. The stock had a trading volume of 15,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,205. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $121.32 and a 1-year high of $464.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.22. The company has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.93.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $6.84. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 122.24%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 33.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.5342 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

