LMR Partners LLP Purchases 2,375 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $30,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of EWBC stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.13. 13,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,625. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.20. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.87 and a 52-week high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

