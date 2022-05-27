LMR Partners LLP Purchases 276,824 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

LMR Partners LLP increased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 197.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,824 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,824 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $27,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,069,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 26,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 37,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $39,222,000. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HDB traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.00. 104,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,684. The company has a market capitalization of $108.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $79.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.21.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 22.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.522 dividend. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 18.91%.

HDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

