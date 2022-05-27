LMR Partners LLP Purchases 324,338 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

LMR Partners LLP increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 601.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,338 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.10% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $24,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 214,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

ZI traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.74. 79,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,732,112. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.18, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.52. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.90.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ZI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.35.

In related news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $259,892.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $255,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $68,397.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,599,729 shares of company stock valued at $94,101,131 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

