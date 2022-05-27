LMR Partners LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 235.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,321,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,628,588 shares during the quarter. Infosys makes up 0.6% of LMR Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $58,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 2.6% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 23,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Infosys by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Infosys by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

INFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Infosys to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Macquarie started coverage on Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of Infosys stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,304,509. The company has a market cap of $79.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.83.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Profile (Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.